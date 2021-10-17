-
Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators joined the state’s Democratic governor in urging the Republican controlled-U.S. Senate to pass the next…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators have called on the CEO of Subway to ban guns in the company’s restaurants. The Connecticut-based fast-food sandwich chain…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s DACA decision. Both Democrats say Congress should…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says there’s been some bipartisan cooperation in Congress over the past three months.Murphy, a liberal Democrat,…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says he’s open to negotiating with Republican leadership in Washington in order to get what he calls an essential…
-
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are pushing for legislation to federalize the medical supply chain in response to COVID-19. Among them are Senate Minority…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wants the federal government to take over the medical supply chain. He says this would ensure a more efficient…
-
Congressional Democrats marked a year since the introduction of gun control legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That legislation has since…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy visited the York Correctional Facility, Connecticut’s all-female prison, to hear how Pell Grants have made a difference in…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says new Trump administration regulations would restrict food and energy assistance to low-income households.…