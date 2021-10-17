-
A member of the Board of Police Commissioners in Stonington, Connecticut, has been asked to resign over his posts about race, immigration and LGBTQ issues…
-
The University of Connecticut has launched an investigation into racist social media posts made by current and incoming students.UConn President Thomas…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, as well as other lawmakers and doctors, took part in a virtual conference hosted by George Washington…
-
The Naugatuck Police Department launched an internal investigation on Sunday into a police lieutenant who spoke about immigration issues on social…
-
Scientists at Stony Brook University think it might be possible to use social media to look for signs of depression. They’ve built an algorithm that scans…
-
A liberal social media company has helped propel a first-time candidate for Congress in Connecticut to national attention. A video introducing Waterbury…
-
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the state’s $206 billion pension to force Google, Facebook, and Twitter to address fake news, hate…
-
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his office received reports of more than 1,500 data breaches in the year 2017, which exposed the personal…
-
Connecticut and New York have joined 35 other states to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data. This comes as the Federal Trade Commission also…
-
An allegation on Twitter that Connecticut’s senior U.S. senator, Richard Blumenthal, sexually assaulted an intern 40 years ago has been proven to be a…