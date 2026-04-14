Senate Democrats say they’ll keep forcing war powers resolution votes

Senate Democrats, including Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), are vowing to keep forcing war powers resolution votes on the war in Iran.

Several similar votes have already failed.

Democrats have been taking turns filing the resolutions. They aren’t all the same, but they follow similar language: that the president should have to come to Congress before authorizing any more military action in Iran.

Murphy’s version failed along party lines a few weeks ago, but he said the Senate should keep holding the votes.

“We're going to have a debate and a vote every week in the United States Senate until either this war comes to an end or our Republican colleagues decide to do their constitutional duty,” Murphy said. “

If the resolution passed the House and Senate, which is extremely unlikely, Trump could still easily veto it. It would take two thirds of both chambers to override the veto, something that has only happened one time — in response to President Richard Nixon and Vietnam in 1973.

Most Republicans and the White House have maintained that Trump was, and is, within his right to strike Iran.

Strikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury began on February 28.