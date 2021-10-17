-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the Trump administration should be clearer about its reasons behind the drone strike that killed an…
-
A Stony Brook doctoral student has been released after being detained at John F. Kennedy Airport following President Trump’s executive order barring…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says he wants to help a West Hartford family get money from the Iranian government.In 2000, a U.S. judge awarded…
-
The Iran-Iraq War had a profound impact on PariForood and her family. In 1984 the conflict between the two nations had been raging for four years.…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced that he’s supporting President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. He’ll be voting against a…