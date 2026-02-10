CT legislature to review several technology, digital safety bills

Connecticut legislators introduced a package of technology bills, including proposed regulations on facial recognition technology, children's use of social media and artificial intelligence.

The state’s General Assembly met in Hartford last week to start this year’s legislative session. With less than a week into the session, bills have already begun to pour in. This year, the session will run until May 6, making it shorter than in previous years.

Facial Recognition

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com

Residents expressed concerns after companies like Wegmans and Stop & Shop announced they would use facial recognition in some of their stores. The technology collects and stores biometric data, which is a measurement of facial geometry. Like a fingerprint, the information can be used to identify people. Some retailers have posted signs to let shoppers know that the technology may be used on anyone entering the store. But some disagree with the idea that entering a store means a shopper gives informed consent to be scanned.

State Senator Bob Duff said posting a sign about the technology being used is not enough. Duff, who is also the Senate Majority Leader, said he’ll introduce a bill that seeks to ban the use of facial recognition systems in retail stores.

“There's really a lot of concerns about saying, Hey, we're doing this. And then, in reality, no consumer has a choice except to not shop there. But if all the grocery stores, the food stores, are doing it, then what choice does somebody have?” Duff said.

Some retailers have stated that it is only used to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct. But Duff said these companies should not be collecting that data at all. His main concern is how retail establishments store and use this data. Duff said nobody knows where this information is stored and who owns it. He also has questions about databases and whether a third party has access to that information. Duff said it could pose a risk to people's privacy.

Youth and Social Media

Rick Rycroft / AP A kid uses his phone as he waits to cross the street.

Lawmakers introduced House Bill 5037, which would require social media companies to prohibit minors' access to platforms without parental consent. The bill is part of an ongoing effort from Connecticut leadership to prevent youth from being exposed to “harmful and addictive algorithms” and notifications. Prior to the start of the session, the bill received support from Governor Ned Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong.

The bill requires social media companies to implement a verification process to determine whether a user is underage. If the user is identified as a minor, they must obtain parental consent before joining the platform. Users under 18 may only have private, not public, accounts. The bill also requires tech companies to stop sending push notifications to minors between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“This algorithmically driven machine learning, what it learns to do is send our kids things they want to look at so that they are glued and addicted to their phones. The things they want to look at are the things that are most harmful to them,” Tong said.

In 2025, legislators passed a similar bill to protect minors on social media, but it failed to pass. Critics of the bill argued that, from a technical standpoint, it would be difficult to determine users' identities and whether they are adults.

School Cell Phone Ban

Lamont announced support of House Bill 5035, which would require Connecticut schools from K-12 ban cell phones in the classroom. The ban would require students to store their devices upon arrival at school. Parents should contact the school directly to reach their child. Exceptions may be made if a student uses their device in accordance with their IEP or individualized health care plan.

In 2024, the State Board of Education and State Department of Education (CSDE) created guidance for school districts that recommended policies to restrict cell phone use during the day. School districts were tasked to create their own plan, which Lamont stated about 65 percent were implementing a bell-to-bell ban on personal devices.

Data Privacy Expansion

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the state will look into tightening data privacy laws following the release of his office’s annual enforcement report. The Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) passed in 2022 and outlines the state's data privacy laws, compliance expectations and enforcement for violations.

Since its passage, Tong said the CTDPA law needs changes to keep up with technologies like AI and geolocation tracking. He said his office will also work to further define “sensitive data” and expand the rights residents have with their personal data. Tong said one of his office’s priorities will include rights related to minors’ privacy.

Another look at AI

Last year, legislators reintroduced Senate Bill 2, a bill that sought to outline regulations on AI. The bill failed to pass after Lamont expressed opposition to the bill. He said regulations could stifle innovation. The bill was introduced by State Senator James Maroney, D-Milford, who is the co-chair of the General Law Committee. In an interview with WSHU, Maroney said he plans to introduce artificial intelligence in the coming weeks.

“We'll be running a caucus bill again in the AI, and it's protect, promote, empower, three pieces of protection,” Maroney said.

Michael Dwyer / AP The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.

Maroney said he intends to introduce legislation to ensure technology is developed responsibly and that Connecticut residents are protected online. Last year, only a few elements of the AI bill passed. The state made it a crime to disseminate “synthetically created” revenge porn to address generative-AI revenge porn deepfakes. The state also approved funding for its AI Academy, which is run by the Connecticut State College and University system’s online Charter Oak College in partnership with Google.

After state AI regulations failed to pass in the 2025 session, Trump sought to impose a ban on any state regulation. A provision was added in the federal tax and budget reconciliation bill, or "One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” earlier this year. The provision would have imposed a 10-year moratorium on state and local AI regulation. However, legislators on both sides of the aisle expressed strong opposition to the provision, and it was removed.

“We've lost that chance to lead, but we're not that far behind. So hopefully we can move forward and catch up,” Maroney said.

Lamont has previously stated that he was hesitant to approve major state AI legislation because he worried it would impede AI innovation. Since then, there have been major changes in AI technology. States like California and New York have passed legislation for both AI incentives and regulations. Maroney said he has spoken with the governor and believes that he’ll have support for certain aspects of the upcoming AI bill.

“We will come to an agreement with some reasonable protections, but also making sure that we’re focusing on giving all of our residents the skills they need to succeed,” Maroney said.

In Washington, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) are advocating for a ban on AI companions (chatbots) for children. The bill would require age verification for users. It would also require a disclosure that explicitly told users the conversation they’re having is not with a human. Maroney said it's a priority for many legislators in Connecticut as well.