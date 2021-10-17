-
A Superior Court judge said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency orders need the General Assembly’s approval — even if they were the right…
Issues facing Metro-North railroad were the focus of a public hearing on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut General Assembly's Transportation Committee…
Connecticut ranks second highest in the nation for the strength of its gun reform laws, trailing only California.That’s according to an annual ranking by…
The Connecticut Sentencing Commission held a hearing on Thursday on a proposal to give a chance at parole to those serving long sentences for crimes they…