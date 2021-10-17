-
This week, a bankruptcy judge approved million-dollar bonuses for five executives at Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, a company at the center of the nation’s…
-
The former president of Purdue Pharma says he, his family and the company do not have any responsibility for the opioid crisis in the United States.…
-
“Last Week Tonight'' host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and the company’s owner, the Sackler family. This comes…
-
Purdue Pharma may be able to pay up to $29 million dollars in bonuses this year. That’s if a judge approves a bankruptcy settlement plan for the…
-
The deadline to register for certain benefits from the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund is tomorrow. Will we be going back to wearing masks again?…
-
Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy…
-
Connecticut's Attorney General is vowing to stay in the fight against the owners of Stamford-based Purdue Pharma. Elsa’s impact on our region, Long Island…
-
Calling them “villains for the history books,” the attorneys general of New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota on Thursday announced a $4.5 billion…
-
Connecticut will get $7.5 million as its share of a $573 million multi-state opioid abuse settlement with McKinsey and Company.Attorney General William…
-
For the first time, Purdue Pharma in Stamford, Connecticut have pleaded guilty to their role in stoking the opioid crisis. Now, States Attorneys worry the…