© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut celebrates the passage of federal gun safety legislation

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Murphy Gun Legislation.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut speaks on the Senate passing gun legislation Friday in Hartford.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which will strengthen background checks and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, was signed by President Joe Biden this week.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the legislation is more of a social justice movement to end the problems of gun violence.

“It’s beyond just a moment, it is truly a movement,” Blumenthal said. “It is much like the Civil Rights movement that now it is unstoppable. Even if someone wanted to turn it off, they couldn’t.”

Murphy said the legislation also makes a historic investment in mental health and much-needed support services for students.

“Connecticut has shown how tougher gun laws, common sense gun laws that don’t violate anybody’s second amendment rights can make people safer,” Murphy said. 

The president's signing comes just over a month after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two adults.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutMichael LyleRichard BlumenthalChris Murphygun controlgun rightsHartford
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.