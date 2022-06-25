Connecticut celebrates the passage of federal gun safety legislation

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which will strengthen background checks and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, was signed by President Joe Biden this week.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the legislation is more of a social justice movement to end the problems of gun violence.

“It’s beyond just a moment, it is truly a movement,” Blumenthal said. “It is much like the Civil Rights movement that now it is unstoppable. Even if someone wanted to turn it off, they couldn’t.”

Murphy said the legislation also makes a historic investment in mental health and much-needed support services for students.

“Connecticut has shown how tougher gun laws, common sense gun laws that don’t violate anybody’s second amendment rights can make people safer,” Murphy said.

The president's signing comes just over a month after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two adults.