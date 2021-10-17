-
A gun rights group and a few Connecticut residents have sued the police chiefs of four cities across the state over their gun permit processes.
A federal appeals court has struck down a Connecticut gun rights group’s challenge to Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency powers.The Connecticut…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut chaired a key judiciary subcommittee hearing about a proposal to ban so-called "ghost guns" in an attempt…
It’s been eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators. A new generation of activists have…
In Connecticut, a new gun bill would require people who openly carry a pistol or revolver to show their gun permit to police upon request. The proposal…
In the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris that left 129 people dead this month, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, along…
Guns and gun control have been a topic of debate in Connecticut and around the nation for the last year and a half or so since the shooting at Sandy Hook…