Our region’s population of Wild Turkey was decimated in the 1800s thanks to overhunting and habitat destruction. A few were introduced back to the area a few decades ago, and now they can be found just about everywhere!

Range: North America

Habitat: Forest edges, open fields

Food: Insects, nuts, seeds, berries

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Despite their bulky appearance, turkeys can fly!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.