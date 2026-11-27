Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Wild Turkey
Our region’s population of Wild Turkey was decimated in the 1800s thanks to overhunting and habitat destruction. A few were introduced back to the area a few decades ago, and now they can be found just about everywhere!
Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges, open fields
Food: Insects, nuts, seeds, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Despite their bulky appearance, turkeys can fly!
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.