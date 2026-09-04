Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Wood Duck
Recognized by its slicked-back crest, the Wood Duck is a common freshwater resident that can be seen in our region all year long.
Range: North America
Habitat: Fresh water in wooded areas
Food: Acorns, seeds, aquatic plants, insects
In our region: Year-round, more in spring and summer
Fun fact: Nest in tree cavities and man-made nest boxes
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.