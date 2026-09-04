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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Wood Duck

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
Wood Duck — Derby, Conn.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Female Wood Duck and ducklings — Derby, Conn.

Recognized by its slicked-back crest, the Wood Duck is a common freshwater resident that can be seen in our region all year long.

Range: North America
Habitat: Fresh water in wooded areas
Food: Acorns, seeds, aquatic plants, insects
In our region: Year-round, more in spring and summer
Fun fact: Nest in tree cavities and man-made nest boxes

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. 
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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