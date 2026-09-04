Recognized by its slicked-back crest, the Wood Duck is a common freshwater resident that can be seen in our region all year long.

Range: North America

Habitat: Fresh water in wooded areas

Food: Acorns, seeds, aquatic plants, insects

In our region: Year-round, more in spring and summer

Fun fact: Nest in tree cavities and man-made nest boxes

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.