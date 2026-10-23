The American Bittern can be found in our region, but they are rare and very elusive. You may catch them this time of year heading south for the fall.

Range: North America

Habitat: Wetlands with tall vegetation

Food: Fish, insects, small mammals, crustaceans

In our region: March - November

Fun fact: Camouflage by freezing with its beak pointed in the air to resemble a reed

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.