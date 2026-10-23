Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
American Bittern
The American Bittern can be found in our region, but they are rare and very elusive. You may catch them this time of year heading south for the fall.
Range: North America
Habitat: Wetlands with tall vegetation
Food: Fish, insects, small mammals, crustaceans
In our region: March - November
Fun fact: Camouflage by freezing with its beak pointed in the air to resemble a reed
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.