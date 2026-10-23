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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

American Bittern

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT
An American bittern relies on its feathers to blend into the surrounding grass of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Folkston, Ga.
Stephen B. Morton
/
AP
An American bittern relies on its feathers to blend into the surrounding grass of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The American Bittern can be found in our region, but they are rare and very elusive. You may catch them this time of year heading south for the fall.

Range: North America
Habitat: Wetlands with tall vegetation
Food: Fish, insects, small mammals, crustaceans
In our region: March - November
Fun fact: Camouflage by freezing with its beak pointed in the air to resemble a reed

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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