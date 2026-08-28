Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Black-Crowned Night Heron
Black-Crowned Night Heron are mostly nocturnal, which is rare for wading birds. You can spot -- or hear -- them in our region’s wetlands year-round.
Range: North and South America
Habitat: Wetlands
Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can hold perfectly still before striking their prey
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.