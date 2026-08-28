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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Black-Crowned Night Heron

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:24 AM EDT
Black-Crowned Night Heron — Shelton, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Black-Crowned Night Heron — Shelton, Conn.

Black-Crowned Night Heron are mostly nocturnal, which is rare for wading birds. You can spot -- or hear -- them in our region’s wetlands year-round.

Range: North and South America
Habitat: Wetlands
Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can hold perfectly still before striking their prey

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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