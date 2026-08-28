Black-Crowned Night Heron are mostly nocturnal, which is rare for wading birds. You can spot -- or hear -- them in our region’s wetlands year-round.

Range: North and South America

Habitat: Wetlands

Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Can hold perfectly still before striking their prey

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.