The American Goldfinch is a familiar sight across Connecticut and Long Island, where they can be found year-round.

Range: North America

Habitat: Forest edges, open fields, meadows

Food: Seeds

In our region: Year-round, but some migrate for winter

Fun fact: Bright yellow feathers become duller in the colder months

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.