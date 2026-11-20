Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
American Goldfinch
The American Goldfinch is a familiar sight across Connecticut and Long Island, where they can be found year-round.
Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges, open fields, meadows
Food: Seeds
In our region: Year-round, but some migrate for winter
Fun fact: Bright yellow feathers become duller in the colder months
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.