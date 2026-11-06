© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Yellow-Rumped Warbler

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:42 AM EST
A Yellow Rumped Warbler sits on a branch as birdwatchers scan the coast during the National Audubon Society's annual Christmas bird count in Grand Isle, La., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2010. 60,000 bird watchers fanned out across the Western Hemisphere during the winter holidays to count birds in their regions and submit checklists for the Audubon Society's 110-year-old tally of birds at Christmas. (AP Photo/Sean Gardner)
Sean Gardner
/
AP
A Yellow Rumped Warbler sits on a branch.

The Yellow-Rumped Warbler -- a little bird with a big personality and a bright yellow patch on its backside, earning it the nickname “butterbutt”. They're common visitors to our region in fall and winter, so look for them flitting through coastal shrubs and berry bushes in search of a snack!

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodland edges and coastal thickets
Food: Insects in warmer months, berries and fruit in colder months
In our region: Fall, some stay through winter
Fun fact: One of only a few warblers that can choose to stick it out for winter in New England

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Tags
environmentBirdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Related Content
  • A scarlet male Northern Cardinal rests in a tree in Fairfax County, Va., in the suburbs of Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020. While the Northern Cardinal is the state bird of Virginia, it is also the state bird of six other states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
    Cardinal
    Sabrina Garone
    You can hear the cheerful song of the Northern Cardinal in our region all year long!
  • Tufted titmouse — Fairfield, Conn.
    Tufted titmouse
    Sabrina Garone
    Gray plumage, big eyes, and that distinctive tuft — it's the Tufted Titmouse!
  • House Finch — Milford, Conn.
    House Finch
    Sabrina Garone
    Cheerful chirps and flashes of red — it’s the House Finch. These social songbirds can be found across our region’s forests and woodlands, and at your backyard birdfeeder!