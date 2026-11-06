The Yellow-Rumped Warbler -- a little bird with a big personality and a bright yellow patch on its backside, earning it the nickname “butterbutt”. They're common visitors to our region in fall and winter, so look for them flitting through coastal shrubs and berry bushes in search of a snack!

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodland edges and coastal thickets

Food: Insects in warmer months, berries and fruit in colder months

In our region: Fall, some stay through winter

Fun fact: One of only a few warblers that can choose to stick it out for winter in New England

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.