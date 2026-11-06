Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Yellow-Rumped Warbler
The Yellow-Rumped Warbler -- a little bird with a big personality and a bright yellow patch on its backside, earning it the nickname “butterbutt”. They're common visitors to our region in fall and winter, so look for them flitting through coastal shrubs and berry bushes in search of a snack!
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodland edges and coastal thickets
Food: Insects in warmer months, berries and fruit in colder months
In our region: Fall, some stay through winter
Fun fact: One of only a few warblers that can choose to stick it out for winter in New England
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.