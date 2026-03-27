Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Black-Capped Chickadee
Nature’s cutest soundtrack belongs to the Black-Capped Chickadee! These little songbirds are a staple of our region’s forests and woodlands.
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands
Food: Bugs, seeds, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Amazing memories -- these birds can remember hundreds of locations where they have stored food for the colder months
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.