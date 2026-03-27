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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Black-Capped Chickadee

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Black-Capped Chickadee — Milford, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Black-Capped Chickadee — Milford, Conn.

Nature’s cutest soundtrack belongs to the Black-Capped Chickadee! These little songbirds are a staple of our region’s forests and woodlands.

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands
Food: Bugs, seeds, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Amazing memories -- these birds can remember hundreds of locations where they have stored food for the colder months

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Birdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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