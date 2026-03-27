Nature’s cutest soundtrack belongs to the Black-Capped Chickadee! These little songbirds are a staple of our region’s forests and woodlands.

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodlands

Food: Bugs, seeds, berries

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Amazing memories -- these birds can remember hundreds of locations where they have stored food for the colder months

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.