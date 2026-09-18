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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Wood Thrush

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Wildlife Keeper Stephanie Scurtu examines a wood thrush, a kind of migrating songbird, to determine if it is healthy enough for release at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Erin Hooley
/
AP
Wildlife Keeper Stephanie Scurtu examines a wood thrush, a kind of migrating songbird, to determine if it is healthy enough for release at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

The Wood Thrush can be found in our region’s forest during the summer months, so fall migration is a good time to spot them! These songbirds are closely related to the American Robin.

Range: Eastern U.S. and Central America
Habitat: Forests
Food: Insects
In our region: May through September
Fun fact: Can sing two different notes at the same time — harmonizing with itself!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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