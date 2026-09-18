The Wood Thrush can be found in our region’s forest during the summer months, so fall migration is a good time to spot them! These songbirds are closely related to the American Robin.

Range: Eastern U.S. and Central America

Habitat: Forests

Food: Insects

In our region: May through September

Fun fact: Can sing two different notes at the same time — harmonizing with itself!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.