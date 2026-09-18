Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Wood Thrush
The Wood Thrush can be found in our region’s forest during the summer months, so fall migration is a good time to spot them! These songbirds are closely related to the American Robin.
Range: Eastern U.S. and Central America
Habitat: Forests
Food: Insects
In our region: May through September
Fun fact: Can sing two different notes at the same time — harmonizing with itself!
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.