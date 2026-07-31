The Northern Cardinal is a common year-round resident of our region. The males have that iconic bright red color, while the females are tan with light red highlights.

Range: Eastern United States, Central America

Habitat: Woodlands, shrubby areas

Food: Seeds, berries, fruit, insects

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Official state bird of seven U.S. states -- Virginia, West Virgina, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.