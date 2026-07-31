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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Cardinal

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
A scarlet male Northern Cardinal rests in a tree in Fairfax County, Va., in the suburbs of Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020. While the Northern Cardinal is the state bird of Virginia, it is also the state bird of six other states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
A scarlet male Northern Cardinal rests in a tree in Fairfax County, Va., in the suburbs of Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020.

The Northern Cardinal is a common year-round resident of our region. The males have that iconic bright red color, while the females are tan with light red highlights.

Range: Eastern United States, Central America
Habitat: Woodlands, shrubby areas
Food: Seeds, berries, fruit, insects
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Official state bird of seven U.S. states -- Virginia, West Virgina, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. 
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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