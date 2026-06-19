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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Tufted titmouse

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tufted titmouse — Fairfield, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Tufted titmouse — Fairfield, Conn.

A lively woodland songbird known for its gray plumage, big eyes, and distinctive tuft — it's the tufted titmouse. This common visitor to your backyard bird feeder calls the Long Island Sound region home all year long.

Range: Eastern half of the U.S.
Habitat: Woodlands, suburban areas
Food: Insects, seeds, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Use natural tree hollows to build their nests

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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