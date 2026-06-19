Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Tufted titmouse
A lively woodland songbird known for its gray plumage, big eyes, and distinctive tuft — it's the tufted titmouse. This common visitor to your backyard bird feeder calls the Long Island Sound region home all year long.
Range: Eastern half of the U.S.
Habitat: Woodlands, suburban areas
Food: Insects, seeds, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Use natural tree hollows to build their nests
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.