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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

House Finch

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
House Finch — Milford, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
House Finch — Milford, Conn.

Cheerful chirps and flashes of red — it’s the House Finch. These social songbirds can be found across our region’s forests and woodlands, and at your backyard birdfeeder!

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands
Food: Seeds, berries, buds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Originally from the western U.S., they were introduced to the East Coast in the 1940s after being illegally sold as pets

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Birdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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