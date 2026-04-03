Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
House Finch
Cheerful chirps and flashes of red — it’s the House Finch. These social songbirds can be found across our region’s forests and woodlands, and at your backyard birdfeeder!
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands
Food: Seeds, berries, buds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Originally from the western U.S., they were introduced to the East Coast in the 1940s after being illegally sold as pets
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.