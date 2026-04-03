Cheerful chirps and flashes of red — it’s the House Finch. These social songbirds can be found across our region’s forests and woodlands, and at your backyard birdfeeder!

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodlands

Food: Seeds, berries, buds

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Originally from the western U.S., they were introduced to the East Coast in the 1940s after being illegally sold as pets

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.