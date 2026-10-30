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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Barred Owl

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 30, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, a barred owl rests at dawn in Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Fla.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 photo, a barred owl rests at dawn in Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Fla.

The Barred Owl is common year-round in Connecticut, especially the northwest and quiet corner. Long Island, they’re a little more scarce as they prefer mature, dense forest -- but keep your ears open!

Range: Eastern North America
Habitat: Mature forest, wooded swamps
Food: Mice, voles, frogs, snakes, small birds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Unlike many owls, barred owls are strong swimmers

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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