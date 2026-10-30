Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Barred Owl
The Barred Owl is common year-round in Connecticut, especially the northwest and quiet corner. Long Island, they’re a little more scarce as they prefer mature, dense forest -- but keep your ears open!
Range: Eastern North America
Habitat: Mature forest, wooded swamps
Food: Mice, voles, frogs, snakes, small birds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Unlike many owls, barred owls are strong swimmers
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.