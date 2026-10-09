Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Great Horned Owl
One of Connecticut’s most widespread owls, these big guys call our region home all year long. You’ll hear these spooky calls after dark!
Range: North America, some parts of South America
Habitat: Mature woodland areas, but highly adaptable
Food: Opportunistic predators -- mice, voles, frogs, other birds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can kill prey sometimes larger than they are like skunks and rabbits
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.