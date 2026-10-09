Great Horned Owl

One of Connecticut’s most widespread owls, these big guys call our region home all year long. You’ll hear these spooky calls after dark!

Range: North America, some parts of South America

Habitat: Mature woodland areas, but highly adaptable

Food: Opportunistic predators -- mice, voles, frogs, other birds

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Can kill prey sometimes larger than they are like skunks and rabbits

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.