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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Great Horned Owl

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
A great horned owl named Icarus rests while in captivity in Hueston Woods State Park near Oxford, Ohio, on Sunday, June 29, 2014. Icarus receives care at Hueston Woods State Park's Nature Center as part of its raptor rehabilitation program. Icarus was blown out of her nest when she was two weeks old and later was rescued.
Jon Gambrell
/
AP
A great horned owl named Icarus rests while in captivity in Hueston Woods State Park near Oxford, Ohio, on Sunday, June 29, 2014. Icarus receives care at Hueston Woods State Park's Nature Center as part of its raptor rehabilitation program. Icarus was blown out of her nest when she was two weeks old and later was rescued.

One of Connecticut’s most widespread owls, these big guys call our region home all year long. You’ll hear these spooky calls after dark!

Range: North America, some parts of South America
Habitat: Mature woodland areas, but highly adaptable
Food: Opportunistic predators -- mice, voles, frogs, other birds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can kill prey sometimes larger than they are like skunks and rabbits

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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