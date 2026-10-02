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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Common Loon

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
Common Loon with winter plumage — Norwalk, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Common Loon with winter plumage — Norwalk, Conn.

The mournful call of the Common Loon is reserved for the summer breeding season. That’s why you won’t hear it in our region -- they’re only here for the winter months. They look a little different while they’re here, too, with duller plumage and eye color.

Range: Northern U.S.
Habitat: Fresh water lakes for summer, marine waters for winter
Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans
In our region: Winter
Fun fact: Chicks will hitch a ride on their parents' backs on while on the water

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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