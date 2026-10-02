The mournful call of the Common Loon is reserved for the summer breeding season. That’s why you won’t hear it in our region -- they’re only here for the winter months. They look a little different while they’re here, too, with duller plumage and eye color.

Range: Northern U.S.

Habitat: Fresh water lakes for summer, marine waters for winter

Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans

In our region: Winter

Fun fact: Chicks will hitch a ride on their parents' backs on while on the water

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.