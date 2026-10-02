Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Common Loon
The mournful call of the Common Loon is reserved for the summer breeding season. That’s why you won’t hear it in our region -- they’re only here for the winter months. They look a little different while they’re here, too, with duller plumage and eye color.
Range: Northern U.S.
Habitat: Fresh water lakes for summer, marine waters for winter
Food: Fish, frogs, crustaceans
In our region: Winter
Fun fact: Chicks will hitch a ride on their parents' backs on while on the water
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.