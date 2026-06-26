Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Black skimmer
Calling our region’s sandy beaches home for the summer, it’s the Black Skimmer! Colonies on the Atlantic can range from 200 to 500 nesting pairs!
Range: North America for summer
Habitat: Sandy beaches
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - October
Fun fact: Only birds in North America that hunt by skimming the water’s surface
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.