Calling our region’s sandy beaches home for the summer, it’s the Black Skimmer! Colonies on the Atlantic can range from 200 to 500 nesting pairs!

Range: North America for summer

Habitat: Sandy beaches

Food: Small fish

In our region: April - October

Fun fact: Only birds in North America that hunt by skimming the water’s surface

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.