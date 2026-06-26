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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Black skimmer

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Black skimmer — Lido Beach, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Black skimmer — Lido Beach, N.Y.

Calling our region’s sandy beaches home for the summer, it’s the Black Skimmer! Colonies on the Atlantic can range from 200 to 500 nesting pairs!

Range: North America for summer
Habitat: Sandy beaches
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - October
Fun fact: Only birds in North America that hunt by skimming the water’s surface

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library. 
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environmentBirdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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