© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Least Tern

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Least Tern — Old Lyme, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Least Tern — Old Lyme, Conn.

Least Terns make fishing look easy — hover, dive, catch, repeat! North America's smallest tern calls our beaches home for the summer. However, they are a state-listed threatened species in both New York and Connecticut.

Range: North America for summer
Habitat: Sand bars, beaches, mud flats
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - September
Fun fact:

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU!

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Tags
Birdsong Breakenvironment
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Related Content