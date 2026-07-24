Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Least Tern
Least Terns make fishing look easy — hover, dive, catch, repeat! North America's smallest tern calls our beaches home for the summer. However, they are a state-listed threatened species in both New York and Connecticut.
Range: North America for summer
Habitat: Sand bars, beaches, mud flats
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - September
Fun fact:
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU!
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.