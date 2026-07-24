Least Tern

Least Terns make fishing look easy — hover, dive, catch, repeat! North America's smallest tern calls our beaches home for the summer. However, they are a state-listed threatened species in both New York and Connecticut.

Range: North America for summer

Habitat: Sand bars, beaches, mud flats

Food: Small fish

In our region: April - September

Fun fact:

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU!

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.