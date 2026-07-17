Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Ruddy Turnstone
Our region is an important stop for Ruddy Turnstones on their incredible migration between Arctic breeding grounds and southern shores. But some like to hang out here all year long!
Range: Global
Habitat: Rocky coasts, sandy beaches
Food: Marine invertebrates
In our region: Peak May - September, some year-round
Fun fact: Name comes from the way they forage -- turning over rocks, shells and seaweed
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.