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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Ruddy Turnstone

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
Ruddy Turnstone with winter plumage — Jones Beach State Park
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Ruddy Turnstone with winter plumage — Jones Beach State Park

Our region is an important stop for Ruddy Turnstones on their incredible migration between Arctic breeding grounds and southern shores. But some like to hang out here all year long!

Range: Global
Habitat: Rocky coasts, sandy beaches
Food: Marine invertebrates
In our region: Peak May - September, some year-round
Fun fact: Name comes from the way they forage -- turning over rocks, shells and seaweed

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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