Ruddy Turnstone

Our region is an important stop for Ruddy Turnstones on their incredible migration between Arctic breeding grounds and southern shores. But some like to hang out here all year long!

Range: Global

Habitat: Rocky coasts, sandy beaches

Food: Marine invertebrates

In our region: Peak May - September, some year-round

Fun fact: Name comes from the way they forage -- turning over rocks, shells and seaweed

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.