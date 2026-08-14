The Ring-Billed Gull is a staple of Long Island Sound beaches, but these birds are just as happy near our region’s lakes and rivers.

Range: North America

Habitat: Beaches, lakes, rivers

Food: Opportunistic feeders -- fish, worms, crustaceans, insects, and human favorites

In our region: Year-round, more in fall and winter

Fun fact: That signature black ring can take up to three years to come in, along with adult plumage

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.