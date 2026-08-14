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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Ring-Billed Gull

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Ring-Billed Gull — Milford, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Ring-Billed Gull — Milford, Conn.

The Ring-Billed Gull is a staple of Long Island Sound beaches, but these birds are just as happy near our region’s lakes and rivers.

Range: North America
Habitat: Beaches, lakes, rivers
Food: Opportunistic feeders -- fish, worms, crustaceans, insects, and human favorites
In our region: Year-round, more in fall and winter
Fun fact: That signature black ring can take up to three years to come in, along with adult plumage

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. 
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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