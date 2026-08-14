Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Ring-Billed Gull
The Ring-Billed Gull is a staple of Long Island Sound beaches, but these birds are just as happy near our region’s lakes and rivers.
Range: North America
Habitat: Beaches, lakes, rivers
Food: Opportunistic feeders -- fish, worms, crustaceans, insects, and human favorites
In our region: Year-round, more in fall and winter
Fun fact: That signature black ring can take up to three years to come in, along with adult plumage
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.