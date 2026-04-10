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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

American Oystercatcher

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
American Oystercatcher — Jones Beach State Park
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
American Oystercatcher — Jones Beach State Park

Bold, bright, and built for the shoreline — it’s the American Oystercatcher. That bill specially adapted to pry open shellfish exposed by receding waves.

Range: Atlantic and Gulf coasts
Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes
Food: Shellfish, marine invertebrates
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Watch your step! Nests are built in small hollows in the sand, and eggs can look like shells

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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