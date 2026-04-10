Bold, bright, and built for the shoreline — it’s the American Oystercatcher. That bill specially adapted to pry open shellfish exposed by receding waves.

Range: Atlantic and Gulf coasts

Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes

Food: Shellfish, marine invertebrates

In our region: March - September

Fun fact: Watch your step! Nests are built in small hollows in the sand, and eggs can look like shells

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.