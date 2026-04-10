Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
American Oystercatcher
Bold, bright, and built for the shoreline — it’s the American Oystercatcher. That bill specially adapted to pry open shellfish exposed by receding waves.
Range: Atlantic and Gulf coasts
Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes
Food: Shellfish, marine invertebrates
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Watch your step! Nests are built in small hollows in the sand, and eggs can look like shells
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.