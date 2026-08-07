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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Song Sparrow

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Song Sparrow — Point Lookout, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
Song Sparrow — Point Lookout, N.Y.

One of our region’s more abundant birds, it’s the Song Sparrow. You can spot them in woodland edges, marshy areas, and at your backyard bird feeder all year long.

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodland edges, shrubby fields, marshes,
Food: Insects, seeds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Every male has its own unique song

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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