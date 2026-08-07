Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Song Sparrow
One of our region’s more abundant birds, it’s the Song Sparrow. You can spot them in woodland edges, marshy areas, and at your backyard bird feeder all year long.
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodland edges, shrubby fields, marshes,
Food: Insects, seeds
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Every male has its own unique song
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.