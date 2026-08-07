One of our region’s more abundant birds, it’s the Song Sparrow. You can spot them in woodland edges, marshy areas, and at your backyard bird feeder all year long.

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodland edges, shrubby fields, marshes,

Food: Insects, seeds

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Every male has its own unique song

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.