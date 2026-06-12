A common summer resident of our region, the Eastern Wood-Pewee gets its name from its song!

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodlands, forests

Food: Flying insects

In our region: May - October

Fun fact: Use a “sit and wait” method for food -- wait on a perch for an insect to fly by, then dart out to grab it mid-air.

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.