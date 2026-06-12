Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Eastern Wood-Pewee
A common summer resident of our region, the Eastern Wood-Pewee gets its name from its song!
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands, forests
Food: Flying insects
In our region: May - October
Fun fact: Use a “sit and wait” method for food -- wait on a perch for an insect to fly by, then dart out to grab it mid-air.
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.