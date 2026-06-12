© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Eastern Wood-Pewee

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Eastern Wood-Pewee — Fairfield, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Eastern Wood-Pewee — Fairfield, Conn.

A common summer resident of our region, the Eastern Wood-Pewee gets its name from its song!

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands, forests
Food: Flying insects
In our region: May - October
Fun fact: Use a “sit and wait” method for food -- wait on a perch for an insect to fly by, then dart out to grab it mid-air.

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library. 
Tags
Birdsong Breakenvironment
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Related Content
  • Downy Woodpecker
    Sabrina Garone
    Meet the tiny but mighty Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker. You can often spot it — or hear it — tapping away in backyards across the Long Island Sound region.
  • American Robin — Shelton, Conn.
    American Robin
    Sabrina Garone
    One of our region’s most recognizable birds, the American Robin, hangs out along forest edges and open clearings looking for worms. Look for them around dawn and dusk when they’re most active.
  • Black-Capped Chickadee — Milford, Conn.
    Black-Capped Chickadee
    Sabrina Garone
    Nature’s cutest soundtrack belongs to the Black-Capped Chickadee! These little songbirds are a staple of our region’s forests and woodlands.