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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Common Tern

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Common tern — Lido Beach, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Common tern — Lido Beach, N.Y.

The Common Tern loves our region's beaches for the summer months! They can often be confused for gulls, but they have forked tails and sharper beaks. Typical colonies in our region can be in the hundreds to a few thousand.

Range: Northern Hemisphere
Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes, large lakes
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - September
Fun fact: Watch out for nests right on the sand -- protective parents will dive-bomb you!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library. 
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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