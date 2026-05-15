The Common Tern loves our region's beaches for the summer months! They can often be confused for gulls, but they have forked tails and sharper beaks. Typical colonies in our region can be in the hundreds to a few thousand.

Range: Northern Hemisphere

Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes, large lakes

Food: Small fish

In our region: April - September

Fun fact: Watch out for nests right on the sand -- protective parents will dive-bomb you!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.