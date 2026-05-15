Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Common Tern
The Common Tern loves our region's beaches for the summer months! They can often be confused for gulls, but they have forked tails and sharper beaks. Typical colonies in our region can be in the hundreds to a few thousand.
Range: Northern Hemisphere
Habitat: Beaches, salt marshes, large lakes
Food: Small fish
In our region: April - September
Fun fact: Watch out for nests right on the sand -- protective parents will dive-bomb you!
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.