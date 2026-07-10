Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Piping Plover
The tiny, but mighty Piping Plover calls our region’s beaches home for the summer. They are an endangered species, so be mindful of fenced-off nesting areas.
Range: North America
Habitat: Sandy beaches, tidal mud flats
Food: Marine invertebrates, insects
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Weigh only two ounces
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.