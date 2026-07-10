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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Piping Plover

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Piping Plover — Lido Beach, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Piping Plover — Lido Beach, N.Y.

The tiny, but mighty Piping Plover calls our region’s beaches home for the summer. They are an endangered species, so be mindful of fenced-off nesting areas.

Range: North America
Habitat: Sandy beaches, tidal mud flats
Food: Marine invertebrates, insects 
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Weigh only two ounces

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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