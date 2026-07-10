The tiny, but mighty Piping Plover calls our region’s beaches home for the summer. They are an endangered species, so be mindful of fenced-off nesting areas.

Range: North America

Habitat: Sandy beaches, tidal mud flats

Food: Marine invertebrates, insects

In our region: March - September

Fun fact: Weigh only two ounces

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.