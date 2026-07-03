America’s symbol of strength and freedom, with a conservation story to prove it! The Bald Eagle has made a massive comeback in the U.S. since the 1970s, rebounding from 400 nesting pairs to over 300,000 today.

Range: North America

Habitat: Anywhere near water

Food: Fish

In our region: Year-round, but more in winter

Fun fact: That iconic white head doesn’t come in until eagles are about five years old

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.