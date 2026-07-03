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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Bald Eagle

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pair of Bald Eagles seen at Shepaug Eagle Observatory — Southbury, Conn.
Courtesy of FirstLight Energy
Pair of Bald Eagles seen at Shepaug Eagle Observatory — Southbury, Conn.

America’s symbol of strength and freedom, with a conservation story to prove it! The Bald Eagle has made a massive comeback in the U.S. since the 1970s, rebounding from 400 nesting pairs to over 300,000 today.

Range: North America
Habitat: Anywhere near water
Food: Fish
In our region: Year-round, but more in winter
Fun fact: That iconic white head doesn’t come in until eagles are about five years old

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library. 
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environmentBirdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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