Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Bald Eagle
America’s symbol of strength and freedom, with a conservation story to prove it! The Bald Eagle has made a massive comeback in the U.S. since the 1970s, rebounding from 400 nesting pairs to over 300,000 today.
Range: North America
Habitat: Anywhere near water
Food: Fish
In our region: Year-round, but more in winter
Fun fact: That iconic white head doesn’t come in until eagles are about five years old
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.