Arriving in our region very soon is a coastal icon — the Osprey. Just a few decades ago, these raptors were practically non-existent here. Thanks to conservation efforts, these days it’s hard to be by the water and not see or hear one!

Range: Global

Habitat: Near any large body of water

Food: Fish, fish and more fish

In our region: March - September

Fun fact: Using an outer back toe, Osprey reposition fish to face forward, making flying easier

Listen for the Birdsong Break Fon riday evenings on WSHU.