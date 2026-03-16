Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Osprey
Arriving in our region very soon is a coastal icon — the Osprey. Just a few decades ago, these raptors were practically non-existent here. Thanks to conservation efforts, these days it’s hard to be by the water and not see or hear one!
Range: Global
Habitat: Near any large body of water
Food: Fish, fish and more fish
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Using an outer back toe, Osprey reposition fish to face forward, making flying easier
Listen for the Birdsong Break Fon riday evenings on WSHU.