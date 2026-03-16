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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Osprey

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
A pair of osprey in the Town of Hempstead's East Bay.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
A pair of osprey in the Town of Hempstead's East Bay.

Arriving in our region very soon is a coastal icon — the Osprey. Just a few decades ago, these raptors were practically non-existent here. Thanks to conservation efforts, these days it’s hard to be by the water and not see or hear one!

Range: Global
Habitat: Near any large body of water
Food: Fish, fish and more fish
In our region: March - September
Fun fact: Using an outer back toe, Osprey reposition fish to face forward, making flying easier

Listen for the Birdsong Break Fon riday evenings on WSHU.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone