Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Sanderling
Tiny feet, big personality — keep your eyes on the shoreline for the Sanderling. This Arctic nester trades tundra for the Long Island Sound region during the winter months.
Range: Global
Habitat: Sandy beaches, mud flats
Food: Sand crabs, mollusks, worms
In our region: September - April
Fun fact: Known for running in small flocks, chasing receding waves to find food
