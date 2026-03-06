Tiny feet, big personality — keep your eyes on the shoreline for the Sanderling. This Arctic nester trades tundra for the Long Island Sound region during the winter months.

Range: Global

Habitat: Sandy beaches, mud flats

Food: Sand crabs, mollusks, worms

In our region: September - April

Fun fact: Known for running in small flocks, chasing receding waves to find food

Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.