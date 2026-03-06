© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Sanderling

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU

Tiny feet, big personality — keep your eyes on the shoreline for the Sanderling. This Arctic nester trades tundra for the Long Island Sound region during the winter months.

Range: Global
Habitat: Sandy beaches, mud flats
Food: Sand crabs, mollusks, worms
In our region: September - April
Fun fact: Known for running in small flocks, chasing receding waves to find food

Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
Tags
Birdsong Break
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone