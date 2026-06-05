Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Northern Mockingbird
This year-round resident of our region is known for being pretty chatty. They have a vocal repertoire of up to 200 sounds mimicking other birds, frogs, bugs, even car alarms.
Range: North America
Habitat: Semi-open areas
Food: Insects, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Highly territorial - that’s where all those sounds come in!
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.