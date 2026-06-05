Northern Mockingbird

This year-round resident of our region is known for being pretty chatty. They have a vocal repertoire of up to 200 sounds mimicking other birds, frogs, bugs, even car alarms.

Range: North America

Habitat: Semi-open areas

Food: Insects, berries

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Highly territorial - that’s where all those sounds come in!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.