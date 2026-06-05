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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Northern Mockingbird

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Northern Mockingbird — Lido Beach, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
Northern Mockingbird — Lido Beach, N.Y.

This year-round resident of our region is known for being pretty chatty. They have a vocal repertoire of up to 200 sounds mimicking other birds, frogs, bugs, even car alarms.

Range: North America
Habitat: Semi-open areas
Food: Insects, berries
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Highly territorial - that’s where all those sounds come in!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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