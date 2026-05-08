A year-round resident of our region, you’ll hear the Mourning Dove's haunting song in the early morning, and more often in the summer months.

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Range: North America

Habitat: Forest edges

Food: Seeds, grains

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Swift fliers reaching up to 55 mph

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.