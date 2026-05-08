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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Mourning Dove

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mourning Dove — Shelton, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Mourning Dove — Shelton, Conn.

A year-round resident of our region, you’ll hear the Mourning Dove's haunting song in the early morning, and more often in the summer months.

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges
Food: Seeds, grains
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Swift fliers reaching up to 55 mph

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Birdsong Breakenvironment
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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