Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Mourning Dove
A year-round resident of our region, you’ll hear the Mourning Dove's haunting song in the early morning, and more often in the summer months.
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges
Food: Seeds, grains
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Swift fliers reaching up to 55 mph
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.