Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Red-Winged Blackbird
Staking his claim along the tidal marshes of Long Island Sound, it’s the Red-Winged Blackbird — singing loud, flashing those epaulets, and reminding everyone who runs the shoreline.
Range: One of North America’s most widespread birds.
Habitat: Wetlands, salt marshes, ponds.
Food: Insects, seeds, berries.
In our region: Most abundant March - July, some year-round.
Fun fact: Males are intensely territorial and not afraid to dive-bomb you!
Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.