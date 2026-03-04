Staking his claim along the tidal marshes of Long Island Sound, it’s the Red-Winged Blackbird — singing loud, flashing those epaulets, and reminding everyone who runs the shoreline.

Range: One of North America’s most widespread birds.

Habitat: Wetlands, salt marshes, ponds.

Food: Insects, seeds, berries.

In our region: Most abundant March - July, some year-round.

Fun fact: Males are intensely territorial and not afraid to dive-bomb you!

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.