Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Red-Winged Blackbird

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:24 PM EST
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU

Staking his claim along the tidal marshes of Long Island Sound, it’s the Red-Winged Blackbird — singing loud, flashing those epaulets, and reminding everyone who runs the shoreline.

Range: One of North America’s most widespread birds.
Habitat: Wetlands, salt marshes, ponds.
Food: Insects, seeds, berries.
In our region: Most abundant March - July, some year-round.
Fun fact: Males are intensely territorial and not afraid to dive-bomb you!

Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
