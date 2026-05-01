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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

House Sparrow

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
House Sparrow — Shelton, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
House Sparrow — Shelton, Conn.

When you picture a typical backyard bird, the House Sparrow is probably what comes to mind. While these birds are super common here they are actually invasive, appearing in the U.S. in the mid-1800s.

Range: Global
Habitat: Woodlands, urban areas
Food: Seeds, grains, small insects
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Move on the ground by hopping, rarely walking

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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