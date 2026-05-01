When you picture a typical backyard bird, the House Sparrow is probably what comes to mind. While these birds are super common here they are actually invasive, appearing in the U.S. in the mid-1800s.

Range: Global

Habitat: Woodlands, urban areas

Food: Seeds, grains, small insects

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Move on the ground by hopping, rarely walking

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.