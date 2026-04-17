Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Purple Martin
North America’s largest swallow, and one of its most graceful flyers -- it’s the Purple Martin. These guys are a rare sight in our region, but with a little help from nesting gourds, they can find a safe place to call home.
Range: North and South America
Habitat: Open areas near water
Food: Flying insects
In our region: April - September
Fun fact: East Coast birds are totally reliant on man-made colonies due to habitat loss
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.