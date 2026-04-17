North America’s largest swallow, and one of its most graceful flyers -- it’s the Purple Martin. These guys are a rare sight in our region, but with a little help from nesting gourds, they can find a safe place to call home.

Range: North and South America

Habitat: Open areas near water

Food: Flying insects

In our region: April - September

Fun fact: East Coast birds are totally reliant on man-made colonies due to habitat loss

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.