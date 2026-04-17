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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Purple Martin

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Purple Martin colony at Milford Point
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Purple Martin colony at Milford Point

North America’s largest swallow, and one of its most graceful flyers -- it’s the Purple Martin. These guys are a rare sight in our region, but with a little help from nesting gourds, they can find a safe place to call home.

Range: North and South America
Habitat: Open areas near water
Food: Flying insects
In our region: April - September
Fun fact: East Coast birds are totally reliant on man-made colonies due to habitat loss

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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