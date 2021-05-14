The Full Story: Check On Local Businesses
Vaccination rates are climbing in Connecticut and New York. COVID-19 restrictions are easing up. And summer is approaching. These are good signs for many local business owners. They anticipate the summer of 2021 will be dramatically better than last year. This week on The Full Story we check on local businesses in our region to find out how they’re recovering from the COVID economy and if the pandemic may have transformed how they do business in the future.
A conversation with guests:
- Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of CBIA
- Martin R. Cantor, Director, Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy and CPA
- Catherine Marx, District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Connecticut District Office
- Shardae Nicholson, Founder, iTeach
The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.
