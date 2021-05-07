© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The Full Story: It’s All About the Zoning in Connecticut

WSHU | By editor
Published May 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
judah-estrada-BA-2INjOrx0-unsplash.jpg
Judah Estrada
/
Unsplash

Zoning! You can’t talk about affordable housing in Connecticut without it. Zoning laws set the rules for new housing development in the state. Some residents want to keep local control over zoning. 

But affordable housing advocates support legislation that would make it easier to develop more diverse housing for medium and low-income residents. Zoning! It’s undergoing a transformation in Connecticut.

A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.”

Tags

The Full Storyzoningaffordable housingThe Full Story
Related Content
Load More