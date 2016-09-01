© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

L.I. Launches Disaster Preparedness Website

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published September 1, 2016 at 2:23 PM EDT
hurricanehermine_apnoaa_160901.jpg
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association
/
AP
Tropical Storm Hermine gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

A new website, www.BeReadyLI.org, is now online to make sure Long Island residents are ready for the next storm or disaster.

The site features tips, facts, critical phone numbers, outage maps, weather updates and even pet safety guidelines.

Devera Lynn is with United Way of Long Island, one of the organizations that collaborated on the website. She wants Long Islanders to be prepared for a possible storm this weekend.

“There’s thousands of people that are still affected from Hurricane Sandy and they’re still picking up the pieces so this just reminds us as we’re hearing about these storms how important it is – and because of our partners including PSEG Long Island and our community partners – this new safety collaboration will help people be better prepared.

Hurricane Hermine is expected to travel up the East Coast and could impact Long Island over the long weekend.

Long Island NewsLong IslandDisaster PreparednessEmergency PreparednessHurricane
