The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force visited Connecticut on Thursday and urged residents to continue to wear face masks.Dr. Deborah…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state is set to receive tens of thousands of rapid Covid-19 tests.Lamont made the announcement on Twitter after…
Jahana Hayes teaches history at Kennedy High School. More than that, Hayes says she teaches empathy. Hayes tells WSHU's Cassandra Basler how growing up in…
A driver who led police on a car chase from the White House to the U.S. Capitol before being shot to death yesterday has been identified as a woman from…