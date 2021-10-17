-
New York legalized possession of recreational marijuana in March. Cities, towns and villages have until the end of the year to opt out of retail pot…
A panel will consider who takes part in Connecticut’s legalized pot market by using drug arrest data since the early days of the Reagan…
New York airports will no longer seize small amounts of marijuana found on passengers. This comes four months after the state legalized recreational…
It was more than 10 years in the making. And now its moment has arrived. Pot will be legal in Connecticut. New York passed a similar bill earlier this…
With two weeks left in their legislative session, Connecticut Democrats say they are close to a deal with Governor Ned Lamont on a bill that would…
Smoking marijuana in public spaces including parks is now illegal in Nassau County.County legislators have voted unanimously to ban the use of marijuana…