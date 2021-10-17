-
Universities across the country are reopening for the fall semester following an unpredictable 2020-2021 year. Now to avoid another surge in COVID-19…
Officials at the University of New Haven said they are investigating students’ potential involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.The dean of students…
Activists are criticizing The University of New Haven for partnering with a college in Saudi Arabia that is the “premier training institution for security…
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2012, 3,328 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers. This week, at…
A report of an armed man at the University of New Haven's campus on Tuesday marked the third scare at a Connecticut university over the last several weeks.