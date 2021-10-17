-
Universities across the country are reopening for the fall semester following an unpredictable 2020-2021 year. Now to avoid another surge in COVID-19…
-
Goodwin University has finished the acquisition of the University of Bridgeport, after the $32 million deal was approved by state and federal education…
-
Sacred Heart University (SHU) says it has pulled out of a partnership with two other Connecticut colleges to take over buildings and academic programs at…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants a summit with business leaders and educators from the state’s public and private colleges to come up with a…
-
Four presidential candidates were in Connecticut over the weekend in an effort to rally support for their candidacies ahead of the state’s Democratic and…
-
Millions of Americans get the day off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but thousands of people across the country spend the day volunteering as part of the…
-
Students at The University of Bridgeport are hosting a swimming event Friday to help bring attention to the crisis in Syria and raise money to support the…