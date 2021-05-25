© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Goodwin U Completes Purchase Of University Of Bridgeport

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
ubridgeport_fbubalumni_200701.jpg
Courtesy of University of Bridgeport Alumni
/
Facebook

Goodwin University has finished the acquisition of the University of Bridgeport, after the $32 million deal was approved by state and federal education authorities and accreditors.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he’s pleased his administration could help solidify the partnership. Under the terms of the deal, the state is supporting the project with a 10-year $7.5 million loan.

The University of Bridgeport will keep its name and function as an independent institution with its own leadership — but it will be owned by Goodwin University.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutUniversity of BridgeportDavis DunavinGoodwin University
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin