Goodwin U Completes Purchase Of University Of Bridgeport

Goodwin University has finished the acquisition of the University of Bridgeport, after the $32 million deal was approved by state and federal education authorities and accreditors.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he’s pleased his administration could help solidify the partnership. Under the terms of the deal, the state is supporting the project with a 10-year $7.5 million loan.

The University of Bridgeport will keep its name and function as an independent institution with its own leadership — but it will be owned by Goodwin University.