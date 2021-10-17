-
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut wants to try and work across the aisle as incoming chair of the appropriations committee, as Congress…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut will assume a new role as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.House Democrats voted by a nearly…
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Americans should demand the Senate take action on bills that have passed the Democratic-controlled House. She told a…
The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a bill that would roll back regulations on gun silencers that have been on the books for 80 years.Under…
U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, D-CT5, is hopeful that this week’s efforts by Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act will be…
The sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives attracted the participation of all members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation,…
Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation led the fight in Washington, D.C., this week to get federal lawmakers to take action on gun control…
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Obama once again highlighted the grieving families in Newtown, Connecticut.
By all accounts this wasn’t a pretty year for Congress. Connecticut and New York lawmakers in Washington say they are as upset about it as voters.
Democratic Congressman Steve Israel of Long Island is helping spearhead his party’s effort to recapture control of the U.S. House of Representatives next…