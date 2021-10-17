-
Efforts are underway to help the hospitality industry overcome massive financial shortfalls due to lost revenue amid the pandemic. But Long Island’s…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says it’ll take regular testing and tracing — and maybe a vaccine — to make people feel safe enough to…
A state-funded report on New York’s tourism economy says visitors spent $6.1 billion on Long Island in 2018.That’s an increase of 4.5% over 2017, and the…
Governor Ned Lamont encourages people to vacation in Connecticut this Fourth of July holiday weekend.“What’s so amazing about this state is that you can…
Connecticut’s tourism board says it’s phasing out the state’s "Still Revolutionary” slogan. Now people in the state’s tourism industry are talking about…
Connecticut is retiring its tourism tagline – “Still Revolutionary.” That’s ahead of a conference this week for members of the state’s tourism…
Connecticut lawmakers want to find ways to put some new life into the state’s tourism industry. That could include revisiting its slogan – “Still…
The nation’s first offshore wind farm on Block Island celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. And tourism on the Island is up…because of the wind…
Long Island and New York City are teaming up to try to lure more foreign tourists.Discover Long Island, the official tourism agency of Nassau and Suffolk…
Members of the Connecticut Tourism Coalition want state lawmakers to keep a promise they made seven years ago to fund tourism promotion.In 2010, lawmakers…